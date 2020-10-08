|
|
|
SHAVE AUDREY Sadly on 25th September,
Audrey, aged 83 years.
A beloved wife of George,
a much loved Mam of Christine, Michael, Andrew and David and
a dear mother in law and nana. Also treasured sister of June and
a special aunt and great aunt.
Requiem mass to take place on
Thursday 15th October at 10am
in St Joseph's RC Church
followed by interment in
West View Cemetery.
Due to current restrictions please have Audrey and her family in
your thoughts at this time.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 8, 2020