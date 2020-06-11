Home

Audrey Vaughan Notice
Vaughan Audrey Joan
(nee Andrews) Audrey aged 86 years.
Passed away peacefully on
6th June, following a long illness bravely endured.

Dearly beloved wife of Albert and loving mother of Christine, Andrew and Maria, mother in law of
Kim, Anne and Gary.
Devoted grandma of Laura, Adam, Nicola, David, Amber and Peter and great grandma of Oliver, Mia, Sophie and Harvey.

Words cannot describe
how much you will be missed.

A private funeral service
will take place on
Thursday 18th June at 2pm in
Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Please have Audrey and her family in your thoughts at this time.

Donations in lieu of flowers to
'The Bridge Dementia Care Advice Centre Hartlepool'.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 11, 2020
