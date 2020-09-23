|
|
|
Whitwell Audrey May Sadly we announce the passing of Audrey, aged 85,
on Friday, 18th September 2020
in North Tees Hospital
in the arms of her daughter.
Darling wife and soulmate of Ralph, for over 62 wonderful years of love and laughter together.
Beloved Mam and best friend of Carole. Treasured Sister, Cousin, Sister-in-law, Auntie, Great Auntie, Great-Great Auntie and
Friend to many.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions a private funeral
will be held.
Reunited with Mam, Dad & Ernie.
At peace.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 23, 2020