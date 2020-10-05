|
|
|
Whitwell Audrey Ralph and Carole would like to
thank family, friends and neighbours for their beautiful floral tributes, condolence cards and love, extended to them
at this sad time.
We would also like to extend thanks particularly to Brierton Lodge staff for their continued support, also to staff at McKenzie House and Chadwick Medical Practices, Rapid Response Nurses and N.E.A.S. staff you have been amazing in your support
in these difficult times.
Grateful thanks to
Deacon Annabel Terry for the beautiful service and to Luke, Jaci and staff at Strathmore House for the dignity and respect shown to Audrey and their guidance and compassion shown to the family.
God bless you all.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 5, 2020