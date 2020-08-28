|
|
|
Shaw Basil
Former Fire Service and Principle Health and Safety Officer Passed away peacefully at home
on August 24th 2020,
aged 96 years.
Devoted husband of the late
Madge for 63 years and 8 months
and also a beloved father,
grandfather, great and
great great grandfather.
Funeral service to take place at
Stranton Grange
Crematorium Chapel on
Thursday September 3rd at 11am.
No flowers at Basil's
request please.
All enquiries to
Masons Funeral Directors
Tel: 01429 862 021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 28, 2020