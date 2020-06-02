|
|
|
Catchpole Benjamin On Sunday 24th May suddenly,
Benjamin,
aged 15 years.
Beloved Son of Cheryl and the late Craig and Stepson of the late Christopher. Also a loving Brother of Brandon and Leo and sadly missed Grandson of John and Ann.
Private funeral service to take place on Friday 5th June at 11.00am in Stranton Grange Chapel, prior to interment in Stranton Cemetery.
Friends and family are kindly asked to line the funeral cortege route from Oban Avenue to Stranton Grange Chapel and respect social distancing.
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 2, 2020