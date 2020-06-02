Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joel D Kerr Funeral Director (Hartlepool)
191 York Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 9EE
01429 269000
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Catchpole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Catchpole

Notice Condolences

Benjamin Catchpole Notice
Catchpole Benjamin On Sunday 24th May suddenly,
Benjamin,
aged 15 years.

Beloved Son of Cheryl and the late Craig and Stepson of the late Christopher. Also a loving Brother of Brandon and Leo and sadly missed Grandson of John and Ann.

Private funeral service to take place on Friday 5th June at 11.00am in Stranton Grange Chapel, prior to interment in Stranton Cemetery.

Friends and family are kindly asked to line the funeral cortege route from Oban Avenue to Stranton Grange Chapel and respect social distancing.

All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -