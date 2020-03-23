Home

Swift Brian Peacefully on March 16th, Brian, aged 80 years (Of Marton).
Devoted husband of the late Margaret, dearly loved dad of Emma also a much loved
father in law and grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
St Bede's Chapel, Teeside Crematorium on Friday March 27th at 1 p.m. prior to cremation. Friends please meet at
St Bede's Chapel. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The Kirkley Lodge Residents Fund. Retiring collection at the chapel.
All enquiries to Relph Funeral Service. Middlesbrough Tel 01642 246295
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 23, 2020
