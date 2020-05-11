|
|
|
Thompson Brian Peacefully on May 3rd, 2020,
Brian, aged 84 years was reunited with his beloved wife Betty.
A precious dad of Lorraine and Brian, dear father in law to Stephen and Julie,
adored granda of Vanya, Cheryl, Glenn, Scott, Dan, Andrew, Clare and Lauren and also a great granda to Daniel, Jacob, Lola,
Ava, Issac and Violet.
Heart of gold,
A love sincere,
Beautiful memories keep you near,
Always loved and
will be missed forever.
Private funeral service to take place at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel on
Monday 18th May at 11 a.m.
Family and friends are welcome
to line the driveway at the crematorium to pay your respects.
All enquiries to Masons Funeral Directors Tel 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 11, 2020