|
|
|
Parker Catherine
("KITTY") On 17th September,
peacefully at Royal Hampton
Care Home in Ponteland.
Formerly of
Hartlepool and Leeds.
Widow of Ray and Roy, Mother of Stuart, beloved Grandmother of Sy, Seb, Sophie and Sam,
Great- Grandmother of Edward.
Due to COVID restrictions a small funeral with close family members only will be held on 7th October at 12:30pm at St Mary's Church, Stamfordham, Northumberland. Committal after at the
West Road Crematorium in Newcastle upon Tyne at 13:30pm.
A memorial event will be held in Leeds at a later date when
COVID restrictions allow.
No flowers.
Donations in lieu in support of
St Mary's church, Stamfordham https://www.justgiving.com
/UpperPontChurches
and Barnardo's https://donate.barnardos.org.uk/
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 24, 2020