|
|
|
DODD CHARLIE EDWARD
'CHARLIE' Suddenly at home on
Saturday 24th October.
Loving husband to Mary,
dad to Jaqueline, Raymond,
Christine and Sandra,
Father in law to Nigel, Wendy, David and Paul, beloved grandad to Scott, Jo, Leisa, Sian, Paul, Mark, Hannah, Lewis, Ollie and Alfie and also a special great grandpa to Reece, Robyn, Genevieve and Ruairidh.
Remembered With A Smile
Funeral Service will take place on Friday 13th November at 1pm in Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel. Due to the current restrictions only 30 mourners are allowed into the Chapel.
Family flowers only please
by request.
All enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors.
Tel:01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 6, 2020