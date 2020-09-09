Home

Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
Christine Mayhew

Christine Mayhew Notice
Mayhew Christine On 4th September, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Christine, aged 65 years, beloved wife of John, much loved mam of Lee and Adam, dear mother in law of Jennifer and Sami. Treasured nan-nan of Isaac and Amelie.
Funeral service at Stockton Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Cancer Research UK.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service Tel 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 9, 2020
