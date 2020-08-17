|
COLLINS Cindy Joyce
(née Wall) Passed away suddenly on August 6th, Cindy, Funeral Director at Speckman's Funeral Service, aged 60 years.
Devoted wife to Tom, an extraordinary and dear mam to Tony, Craig, Aaron, Niall and Grace, amazing grandma to Sophie, Daisy, Harriet, Austin, Penelope, Olivia, Vivienne, Francesca and Tabitha, loving mother-in-law to Katya, Ashleigh and Rebecca, a dearly loved sister-in-law to Keith, John, Bill and Sandra, beloved Godmother and auntie to Danielle and auntie to Lana, Lucy, Alex and Padra as well as a precious friend, colleague and neighbour to so many.
She will be so deeply missed.
Would family and friends please meet for a service of remembrance and thanksgiving at All Saints Church, Stranton on Friday 21st August at 11am, prior to committal at
Blue House Woodland Burial Site.
Due to current restrictions on numbers, friends are all invited to attend and say farewell outside church, to an amazing and much loved lady.
Cindy was someone who loved life and cherished every moment and in reflection of that, the family have kindly asked that no black be worn and anything related to butterflies is encouraged.
Family flowers only please, any donations may be made in lieu to The Great North Air Ambulance www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tom-collinsandcindy
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 17, 2020