Simmonds Clifford On 20th February, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Cliff, aged 86 years.
Dearly beloved husband of
Thelma (nee Stonehouse).
Loving and devoted Dad of Colin and Jill, father-in-law of Angi and David, amazing and fun loving Granda of Jaxon, Kym and Owen.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 4th March 2pm at
St Hilda's Church. All are welcome.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu (if so desired) to 1st Hartlepool Boys Brigade.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 27, 2020
