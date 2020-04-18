|
|
|
Storer Clifford On 10th April at North Tees Hospital,
Cliff, aged 94 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jean, much loved and missed dad of Linda, Pam and the late Peter, father-in-law of Mike, dearly loved granda and great-granda of Mark and Petra, Philip, Darren and Rachael,
Jenny and Steve, Chris and Stacey and their families.
Funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 22nd April at
Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 4pm. Enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service,
01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Apr. 18, 2020