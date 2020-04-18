Home

POWERED BY

Services
Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Storer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Storer

Notice Condolences

Clifford Storer Notice
Storer Clifford On 10th April at North Tees Hospital,
Cliff, aged 94 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jean, much loved and missed dad of Linda, Pam and the late Peter, father-in-law of Mike, dearly loved granda and great-granda of Mark and Petra, Philip, Darren and Rachael,
Jenny and Steve, Chris and Stacey and their families.
Funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 22nd April at
Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 4pm. Enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service,
01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -