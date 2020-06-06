|
Campbell Clive
(Cliffy) On Sunday 31st May sadly at home surrounded by his adoring family, Cliffy, aged 65 years peacefully passed away and was reunited with his beloved Jackie.
The most beloved Dad to Sarah, Donna, Graham and their partners and an adored Granda of Matthew, Nicole, Nathan, Taylor and Sophie.
Funeral service to be held on Monday 8th June at 3.00pm in Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Immediate family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Alice House Hospice.
Dad our family chain is
broken once again,
And nothing seems the same,
But as God calls us one by one,
The chain will link again
Our Granda's golden heart
stopped beating,
His hard working hands at rest,
God broke our hearts to
prove to us,
He only takes the best.
Forever Our Hero
XXX
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 6, 2020