|
|
|
BALL Colin William On June 25th aged 66 years of Blackhall.
A loving husband of Eva, nee Stirman, a much loved dad of Gary, Glen, Julia and Jayne, also a dear father in law, brother and brother in law, and a devoted granda of Ethan, Jaimee, Lillie, Harley, Mia, Jack and Luca.
Funeral cortege will be leaving Middle St., Blackhall on Friday 3rd July at 9.25am. for anyone wishing to stand and pay their respects to Colin, then on to Hartlepool Crematorium for service
at 10.00am.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 30, 2020