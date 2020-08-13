|
BETSON David George Noel (Hartlepool Millenium Artist)
On August 6th, aged 88 years.
Much loved husband of the late Pat (nee Hall). Very dear brother of Rose, Joan (Australia), the late John, Lilian and there families.
Service to take place at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel on Friday 21st August at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to The Great North Air Ambulance. Due to current restrictions it will be a private funeral. Friends are welcome to pay their respects outside the Crematorium.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 13, 2020