HERRING DAVID HARRY On 14th June, 2020,
sadly passed away in Alice House Hospice,
Harry, aged 81 years.
Most dearly loved husband
of Joan (née Bradley),
adored dad of Lisa and Jayne,
devoted grandad to Bradley,
friend to Alan and Shawn,
also dear brother of
Catherine and the late Jack.
We will love and remember
you always.
A private funeral service will take place on Tuesday 23rd June
at Stranton Grange
Crematorium Chapel at 11am,
due to the current situation.
Enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service
Tel: 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 19, 2020