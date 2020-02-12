|
|
|
Horsley David
William Peacefully in hospital on
Saturday 1st February,
Dave aged 75 years of Hartlepool.
Beloved husband of the late Sheila,
much loved dad of Tracy, David, Paul, Scott, Stephen and Michelle and a loving grandad
and great grandad.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at Stranton Grange Crematorium, Hartlepool on Tuesday
18th February at 11.30am.
Flowers most welcome.
All enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors
Tel. 01429 862021
Reunited with Sheila.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 12, 2020