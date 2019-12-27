|
|
|
Findlay Deborah Aged 51 years.
Debbie, a much loved daughter of the late Margaret and John Findlay, beloved sister of Margaret, John, Tess, Ann, Sheila, Linda and Ian, treasured sister in law and cherished aunt and great auntie.
The family would also like to mention and thank all staff at South Highnam who loved and cared for Debbie for the
past 20 years.
Debbie has experienced many difficulties in her lifetime.
Now at peace and reunited with Mam and Dad.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to South Highnam Residential Care Home.
Service to be held at 10.30am in
St. Cuthbert's Church followed by the crematorium at 11am,
on 31st December 2019.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 27, 2019