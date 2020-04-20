Home

Dennis Wrigglesworth

Dennis Wrigglesworth Notice
WRIGGLESWORTH Dennis Frederick Dennis passed away peacefully
at home on 13th April,
surrounded by his loving family.
Dearest husband and soul mate of Joan for nearly 60 years.
Loving respected father of Kevin, Marc and David, dear father-in-law to Jane, Susan and Laura.
Best granda in the world to Amy, Kimberley, Ashleigh, Katy, Brandon, Leah and Drew,
great granda to Ava and a dear brother of Norma and Peter.
Due to current circumstances Funeral Private. A celebration of Dennis life will be held at a later date. No flowers - Donations
if so wished to NHS c/o
Victoria House Funeral Service.
Tel 01429 234777
Till We Meet Again.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Apr. 20, 2020
