Sweeting Derek Died peacefully at home on Wednesday 21st October 2020, surrounded by his loving family following a very short illness. Darling and precious husband of Vi, adored dad of Jackie,
Shelley and Anthony,
much loved grandfather of Sam, Maddie and James, treasured father-in-law of Sue and Phil,
also a dear brother to Bobby.
Funeral Service on
Thursday 29th October at
Stranton Grange Crematorium
Chapel at 2.00pm.
Due to current restrictions, you are welcome to pay your respects outside the crematorium chapel.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu (if so desired) to Parkinson's UK c/o the family.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service Tel: 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 24, 2020