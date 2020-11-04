|
SWEETING Derek Vi and family would like to express their sincere thanks for the many heartfelt messages and kind words received following the death of their beloved Derek.
The esteem and affection in which Derek was so obviously held has been a great comfort.
Special thanks go to Dr Palmer and Dr Reeve at Havelock Grange Practice, Carl Mean at Victoria House Funeral Service, Helen Greenwell Funeral Celebrant, Dave Bramley for his touching tribute at the service and to everyone who joined the family in paying their respects both inside and outside of the chapel at Stranton Grange Crematorium. Thanks also to everyone who has so generously donated to Parkinson's UK in memory of Derek. Forever Loved
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 4, 2020