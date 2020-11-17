|
|
|
O'Connor Desmond Patrick On the 6/11/20, peacefully in his sleep at home in Hellevoetsluis, Holland, Des, aged 67 years.
Devoted husband of Linda & beloved father of Lorna & David. Devoted only son of the late Hughie & Oonagh O'Connor & brother to Ursula & Brian,
Rita & Peter, the late Kathleen & husband Eric, & Stella. Des was a fabulous son, brother & uncle, who was so very loved.
He will be truly missed.
Funeral took place in Holland
on 12/11/2020.
