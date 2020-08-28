Home

Donna Hall Notice
HALL Donna
(nee Lonsdale) Sadly in St Cuthbert's Hospice
on 21 st August, Donna,
aged 56 years.
Beloved wife of Anthony,
dearly loved mam of Kian,
dear step mam of Jordan and
a cherished best friend of Deb.
A private funeral service is to
take place on Wednesday
2nd September at 2pm
in Durham Crematorium.
If you wish to pay your respects
to Donna please line the route outside St Mary's Church, Horden and Thorpe Road Cemetery,
Horden as the cortege
goes by from 1:25pm.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 28, 2020
