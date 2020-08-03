|
|
|
Coverdale Doreen
Formerly Osbourne
Nee Egglestone Peacefully and with dignity in Queens Meadow care home
on 30th July 2020.
Doreen Wife of the late Robert
and formerly the late Andrew Osbourne. Loving Mother
of Beryl, Denis and the late John.
Mother-in-law of Rob, Suzanne and Sandra. Cherished Nan of Robert, Julie, Penny and Karen. Caring and proud Great Nana of Sophie, Ellie, Nicole and Polly.
Funeral service to take
place on Wednesday the
12th August at 13:00pm at
Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
The Family of the late Doreen would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff of Queens Meadow Care Home and the nursing staff who attended Doreen in her last days. Grateful thanks to friends and colleagues for flowers and cards
all received with love.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 3, 2020