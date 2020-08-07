|
Coverdale Doreen
Formerly Osborne
Nee Egglestone Peacefully and with dignity home on 30 th July 2020.
Doreen Wife of the late Robert and formerly the late Andrew Osborne. Loving Mother of Beryl,
Denis and the late John.
Mother-in-law of Rob,
Suzanne and Sandra.
Cherished Nana of Robert, Julie, Penny, Karen, Laura and Daniel. Caring and proud Great Nana of Sophie, Ellie, Nicole and Polly.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday the 12th August at 13:00pm at Stranton
Grange Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
The Family of the late Doreen
would like to express their
gratitude to the wonderful staff
of Queens Meadow Care Home
and all nursing staff who attended
Doreen in her last days.
Grateful thanks to friends and
colleagues for flowers and
cards all received with love.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 7, 2020