|
|
|
RITCHIE Doreen On Monday 9th November, peacefully at Queens Meadow Care Home surrounded by her family, Doreen (nee Jackson).
Dearly beloved Wife of the late John, loving and much loved Mam of Anne, Catherine, Moya, Michael and the late John, loving and devoted Grandma of Michael, David, Lucy, Andrew, Katie, Johnathan, Anthony, Stephen, Kevin, Jon and Natalie, loving Mother in law and Friend of Gerry, Stephen, Julie and Steve and Great Granny of Finn, Ava,
Remy John, Alex, Raf, Teddy, Elise, Addie, Betsy, Ottie and Etta.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St. Joseph's Church on the
19th November at 12pm
followed by interment in
Stranton Cemetery.
Due to COVID restrictions people are welcome to pay their respects outside of the church and/or at Stranton Cemetery.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Queens Meadow for all the love and care they gave Mam while she was with them.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 13, 2020