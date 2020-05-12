|
CLARK Dorothy Mary On 1st May, the peaceful passing of Dorothy Mary Clark MBE
aged 90 years.
Much loved wife of the late Geoff, doting mother of Peter,
loving grandmother of Joe and Rebecca, steadfast sister to Malcolm and the late Basil,
a caring Aunt to Jonathan, Marcus, Jessica, Julie and Neil and the wider family who she adored and a very good and loyal friend to Brian and so many others.
A private family funeral is to be held on Thursday May 14th.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired, to Greatham in Bloom (www.justgiving.com/
crowdfunding/greathaminbloom)
A special person who worked tirelessly for her local community and who was known and respected by so many.
She will be long remembered with fondness and affection by all those whose lives she has touched.
We are so grateful for the caring and compassionate staff at
Stichell House who made her final years so happy and peaceful.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 12, 2020