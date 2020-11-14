|
|
|
Hill Dorothy June
(née Wood) On Saturday 7th November, suddenly but peacefully
with great courage
Dorothy aged 79 years.
Devoted Wife of the late Arthur.
Loved and cherished
Mam of Julia and Katrina
and dear Mother in Law of Ian.
Also an adored Grandma of Chantelle, Robyn and Joe
and special friend of Claire.
Reunited with Dad, together again
Somewhere over the rainbow
Forever in our hearts
Funeral Service and
cremation to take place on
Thursday 19th November
at 11.00am in
Stranton Grange Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
