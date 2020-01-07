Home

POWELL Dorothy Maureen
(Nee Gilfoyle,
formerly Wilkie) On 22nd December 2019,
suddenly in hospital,
Maureen aged 82 years.
Beloved mam of Denise,
Wendy and Tony,
much respected mother-in-law of David and Janice, loving little nana Mosh of Kate and Dean, Emma, Abby and Alan, Adam and Jayne, Jason, Ashley, Lucy and Toni-Marie, great nana of Izabell, Nieve, Reece, Dalton, Destiny, Blake, Mikey, Phoebe, Bonnie and Pippy, also lovely friend of uncle Tom.
Funeral service at
Stranton Grange Crematorium on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 12noon. Friends and neighbours please meet at the crematorium chapel. (Please wear a touch of purple).
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu,
if so desired to Heart Research
and Animal Charities.
All enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service.
Tel 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Jan. 7, 2020
