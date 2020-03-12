|
|
|
Thomas Dwayne On March 3rd suddenly,
Dwayne aged 38 years.
Dearly loved son of Denham and
Eleanor Thomas and stepson of
Debbie, a much loved brother of
Wade, Martin, Stephen, Kerryanne,
Kaylouise, Denim, Sadie, Luke and
the late Sonia, also much loved
fiance of Sam and treasured
and loved uncle and nephew.
Funeral service will take place
on Friday 20th March at the
Parish Church of St Aidan at
1pm prior to interment at
Stranton Grange Cemetery.
All are welcome.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 12, 2020