|
|
|
TAIT EDNA
(nee PRATT) Edna Marie, aged 85 years,
died peacefully on 15th November in Alice House Hospice.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Arthur, much loved sister of Margaret, John and David and
a dear aunt of Ian, Martin,
Graeme and Steven.
Funeral service and
cremation to take place on
Monday 30th November at 1pm
in Stranton Grange Crematorium. Please have Edna and her family
in your thoughts at this time.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Alice House Hospice.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 23, 2020