Avery Edward It is with great sadness that the family of Edward Avery announces his passing after a brief illness, on November 23rd 2020,
at the age of 83.
Eddie passed away peacefully at North Tees Hospital and will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Eileen and Avril, their partners Neil and Neil , Eddie's four grandchildren, Max, Georgie, Eloise and Erin and Georgie's partner Matt.
The funeral service will be held at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel, on Tuesday 8th December
at 2pm.
All are welcome to attend. Charitable donations welcome to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 2, 2020