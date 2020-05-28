Home

Edward Fothergill

Notice Condolences

Edward Fothergill Notice
Fothergill Edward (Ted) On 23rd May, Ted died peacefully at Brierton Lodge Care Home after a short illness, aged 81 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Vera, wonderful and loving father to Sandra, Susan, Lisa and the late Stephen, respected father-in-law of Brian, Ian, Kirk and Tracy,
a much loved granda and
great granda, also a loving brother of Ronnie, Phyllis and Alan.
In light of the current
coronavirus situation, the family will be having a funeral service at Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service Tel: 01429 234777
Back in the loving arms of our mam and brother.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 28, 2020
