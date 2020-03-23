|
|
|
Lithgo Edward Stewart On Tuesday 10th March,
peacefully in North Tees Hospital
Ted aged 85 years.
Beloved Dad of Stewart, Gillian,
Ian and the late Jason,
a dear Father in Law to
John and Lynn,
also a sadly missed Granda and Great Granda to Meadow.
A private funeral service for close family will be held on
Friday 27th March at 10.15am in
Holy Trinity Church, Seaton Carew,
prior to cremation in Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired
to Macmillan.
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 23, 2020