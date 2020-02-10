|
|
|
YARROW Edward
(Ted)
Formerly of
Elmwood Road On 31st January, Ted passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.
Dear Husband of the late Kitty, adored Father of Pamela and Tracey and Father in law of Peter, also Grandad of Cole, Molly, Flynn, Mark, Christopher and Jane, also a Great Grandad, Cousin, Uncle and friend.
Reunited with Kitty.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 12th February at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 12.30pm.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 10, 2020