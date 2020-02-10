Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Yarrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Yarrow

Notice Condolences

Edward Yarrow Notice
YARROW Edward
(Ted)
Formerly of
Elmwood Road On 31st January, Ted passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.
Dear Husband of the late Kitty, adored Father of Pamela and Tracey and Father in law of Peter, also Grandad of Cole, Molly, Flynn, Mark, Christopher and Jane, also a Great Grandad, Cousin, Uncle and friend.
Reunited with Kitty.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 12th February at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 12.30pm.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -