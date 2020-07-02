|
|
|
Monsen Eileen On June 26th Eileen much loved wife, mother and nana passed away peacefully surrounded
by her loving family.
God knows how much I miss you,
Never shall your memory fade.
Loving thoughts shall ever wander,
To the spot where you are laid,
Forever in my heart and mind,
Until we are together again.
Loving husband Bill xxxx
Service to take place on
Tuesday July 7th
in St Oswalds Church at 10.45am prior to cremation at Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Our family circle has been broken,
A link gone from our chain,
But though we're parted
for a while,
We know we'll meet again.
Someday we hope to meet you,
Someday we know not when
We'll meet in a better land,
And never part again.
We'll meet with many loved ones
That were torn from our embrace,
We will listen to their voices
And behold them face to face.
Sunshine passes, shadows fall,
Loves remembrance outlasts all.
We love you till you meet again.
Gillian, Gary, Carl, Donna, Lorna, Neville, Susan, Pamela and Lee, grandchildren and great grandchildren and Inga xxxx
Nobles funeral service
1 hart lane
01429 244000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 2, 2020