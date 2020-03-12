Home

Armstrong Elizabeth Audrey Peacefully in Hawthorns
Care Home on the 6th March.
Sadly missed by Derek, Steven
and Lynn. Dearest Gran to
Craig, Melanie, Lee and Lisa.
Dearest Great Gran to Leah,
Katie, Amy, Emily, James,
Charlie, Mason and George.
Loved by all.
Funeral service to be held
on Monday 23rd March at
2:00pm at Stranton Grange
Crematorium Chapel.
Would friends and family please
meet at the crematorium.
Donations if so desired
to Alzheimers UK.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 12, 2020
