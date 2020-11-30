|
|
|
HENERY Elizabeth
(Betty)
Nee Liddell On November 25th, peacefully at Lindisfarne Care Home.
Betty aged 92 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Albert, much loved and devoted mam of Judith, Peter and his partner Jose, loving nana of Deborah and Alison also a devoted great nana.
Funeral Service and Cremation to be held on Monday December 7th at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 2.30pm.
Due to current Covid restrictions the family are happy if you wish to pay your respects to Betty outside the Crematorium.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 30, 2020