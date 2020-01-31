|
|
|
MULLINS Elizabeth (Betty) On 26th January 2020 peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family, Betty, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of Martin,
dearly loved mam of Alison and David, dear mother in law of Debbie, cherished grandma of Melissa, Harriet, Abbi, Alex and Georgia, great grandma of
Kieron & Liam, dearly loved friend of Joanne and lovingly respected by Rob, Charlie and Elliot.
Requiem Mass at The Roman Catholic Church of St Joseph, Hutton Avenue on
Friday 7th February at 10.30am prior to cremation at Stranton Grange Crematorium.
All are welcome please meet at the church. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to RNLI and Great North
Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service Tel: 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Jan. 31, 2020