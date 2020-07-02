|
Watson Harbour Lodge, Seaham
(late of Horden) Peacefully on June 25th
aged 86 years, Elizabeth.
Dearly loved wife of the late
Wilfred Fredrick.
Beloved sister, sister-in-law
and aunty.
Never forgotten and always loved.
Private Service by
immediate family only
to be held at St Mary's Church, Horden followed by interment at
Peterlee Cemetery.
Heartfelt thanks are also given
to all the Staff
and Nursing team at Harbour Lodge for all the
kindness and caring.
RIP
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 2, 2020