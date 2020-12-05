Home

Elsie Whittingham

Elsie Whittingham Notice
Whittingham Elsie
(nee Gibson) Peacefully in hospital,
with family by her side,
on the 24th November,
aged 77.

Beloved wife of the late Harry. Much loved mam to Juliet and James, mother-in-law to David, nanna to Ross, Sarah,
Richard, Lewis and Jessica.

Funeral service to take place at
St James Church Hartlepool
on Friday 11th December at
10am followed by burial at
Stranton Cemetery. Please note due to restrictions on funerals numbers are limited. Respects can be paid outside church.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Headway Hartlepool.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 5, 2020
