EVANS Enid Carol On 5th June 2020, peacefully in Gretton Court Care Home, Enid aged 80 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Stephen, loving mother of Nicola, very dear mother-in-law of Peter, devoted grandma of Jordan and Rhys, also a much loved
sister-in-law and aunt.
Funeral Service on Friday 19th June at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please
by request.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service Tel: 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 16, 2020