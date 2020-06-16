Home

POWERED BY

Services
Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
Resources
More Obituaries for Enid Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enid Evans

Notice Condolences

Enid Evans Notice
EVANS Enid Carol On 5th June 2020, peacefully in Gretton Court Care Home, Enid aged 80 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Stephen, loving mother of Nicola, very dear mother-in-law of Peter, devoted grandma of Jordan and Rhys, also a much loved
sister-in-law and aunt.
Funeral Service on Friday 19th June at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please
by request.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service Tel: 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -