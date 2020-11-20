|
|
|
Whitlock Ernest
(Ernie) On 11th November, aged 90 years,
peacefully in Gretton Court.
Dearly loved husband
and best friend of Pat.
Much loved dad to Gary, Paul and Stuart also dear father-in-law to Julie. Devoted granda to Paul, Helen, Hannah and Amy
and friend of Gill. His smile and kindness
will be sadly missed by
family and friends.
Till we meet again. Funeral service will be held
on Tuesday 24th November
at 10.00am in Holy Trinity Church - numbers are restricted,
followed by burial at
West View Cemetery.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 20, 2020