BURMISTON Ethel May On October 4th,
peacefully at home, her daughters and son in law Dave by her side.
May aged 92 years,
dearly beloved wife of
the late John Robert (Bob).
Much loved and devoted mam of
Noel, William, Sandra, Diane and David, also a dear mother in law,
treasured nana and grannie.
Cortege to leave May's residence
on Friday 16th October.
For service and cremation at
Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
Macmillan Cancer Care.
The family would like to say
a special thank you to the
District Nurses for the care and compassion they showed to May.
A much loved and beautiful lady.
Forever in our hearts.
Goodnight, God Bless.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 9, 2020