|
|
|
FACCHINI (nee Pidd &
formerly Bruce)
Etty Christine Peacefully on July 4th 2020,
Chris aged 81 years.
Much Loved wife of the late Derrick and the late Erny. Devoted and adored mam of Shaun and Jeanette, a dear mother in law of Tracy and John, a treasured nana of Gemma, Stephen, Danny
and Tony and also a very
special great nana.
Funeral service to take place in Oxford Road Baptist Church on Friday July 17th at 12.45pm followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please
by request.
Any enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01429 862021.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 10, 2020