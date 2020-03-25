|
|
|
HUTCHINSON (nee WINNARD formerly of Gateshead)
EVELYN Peacefully on March 17th 2020 in Dinsdale Lodge Care Home,
Evelyn aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ingram, adored mum of Lyn,
a dear mother in law of Rob and a good friend to many.
Funeral Service to take place in
Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel on Thursday April 2nd at 2.00pm.
In light of the current and difficult situation at the moment, we are asking for a very small gathering of mourners.
All enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors
Tel: 01429 862021.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 25, 2020