Burton Frank On Wednesday 20th May peacefully in Sheraton
Court Nursing Home,
Frank, aged 77 years.
Beloved Husband of Muriel,
a loyal Dad to David, Keith and
Mark and a special Grandad to
Dylan, also a much missed Brother,
Uncle and Great-Uncle.
Private funeral service and cremation to take place on Thursday 28th May at 3.00pm in Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Do not stand at my grave
and weep,
I am not there, I am asleep,
I am a thousand winds that blow,
I am the glitter in the snow.
Love you forever,
your loving wife Muriel.
All enquiries to Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 26, 2020
